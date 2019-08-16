Peter Keenan ONET branch meeting to take place in Longford

The next Peter Keenan Branch Organisation of National ex service meeting will take place in Peter Clarke’s, Dublin Street on Friday, August 16, at 8pm.

This meeting is for the purpose of organising the annual mass for deceased members of the reserve and permanent Defence force. Any other events relative at this time will also be discussed. New members are, as always, very welcome.

The criteria for membership is as follows:

Membership of ONE is open to men and women who have served in the Permanent Defence Forces, Reserve Defence Forces, An Slua Muirí, Maritime Inspection, Coast Watching Service, Construction Corps, Garda Siochana, Irish Red Cross, or Civil Defence, providing such person has had at least one-years satisfactory service and has been honourably discharged.