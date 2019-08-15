American visitors search for their Drumlish roots

Drumlish will welcome American visitors this month as they search for long lost relatives in the north Longford area.

The visitors are descendants of Mary Donohoe, who was born July 20, 1843. They will be visiting Aidan O’Hara in Longford this August.

The Donohoe family were told of an Irish farewell to beloved Aunt Mary Donohoe O’Hara when young Mary Donohoe left about 1847, with her grandmother and siblings, to rejoin her parents Patrick and Mary Donohoe in Vermont.

Because Mary O’Hara remained in Ireland, the American visitors are seeking any O’Hara descendants of hers, possibly in the Drumlish area.

In church records, Patrick O’Hara married Mary Donohoe in Gortletteragh parish, 1833 with both their residences listed as Bohey Leitrim.

Their children were John (born 1834, residence Laughane, baptised at Drumlish parish), Mary (born 1836, baptised at Gortletteragh parish), Bridget (born 1839, of Laughane, baptised Drumlish parish) and Michael (baptised 1841 in Drumlish).

Associated surnames are Kearney (of Bohey) and Doorigan.

The visitors are hoping to link up with anyone who might know of people who left Drumlish and travelled to Bennington, Vermont, around 1845 to 1850, or possibly Utica, New York.

There may have been family or neighbours who helped each other to find work. The family occupations were pottery and blacksmithing.

Anyone with information is invited to email Catherine at mogue1ohara@gmail.com.