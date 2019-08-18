Kenagh BBQ sees €12,000 presented to mental health charities

The recent 700k For Mental Health charity cycle was a huge success raising over €12,000 and there are still some donations coming in.

A great night was had by everyone who attended the BBQ / presentation night in Macs Shack, Kenagh where everyone was well looked after.

Thanks to OPW Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran for attending the BBQ and he spoke about his own struggles with his mental health and he rightly said, "help is out there, talking to someone is very important.”

He went on to praise the great work that all the cyclists did, by raising so much money for two great charities. He paid tribute to Chris Connolly who set up a Pop Shop which raised over €1000.

The Pop Up shop in Ballymahon will remain open as there are still bargains to be had and monies will be donated to other charities by Chris when she finishes up.

Pauric Connolly thanked everyone for coming and highlighted the huge effort made by all the cyclists.

Pauric also paid tribute to the cyclists who completed the 4 day challenge and paid for everything out of their own pockets so two charities would benefit from all the funds raised.

Mark Nulty thanked Pauric for letting him nominate the two charities that would benefit .

Mark went on to talk about his own personal struggle and how these charities helped him and he was now delighted to be able to give something back to them.

Cheques for €6127.50 was presented to both charities.

Gérard Tiernan from Pieta House, Athlone thanked the cyclists on behalf of the clients availing of their services as did Kathleen Poynton and Vicki Kershaw from Good2Talk in Mullingar.

Thanks very much again to all who supported the event. So many people will be helped and lives will be saved by the funds raised.