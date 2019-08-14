Gardaí arrest third man in connection to Virginia ATM theft attempt

Gardaí are continuing investigations into an attempted ATM robbery in Virginia Co Cavan this morning, Wednesday August 14, and have arrested a third man in connection with this investigation.

The man in question is currently detained in Bailieboro Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 – Criminal Justice Act 2007. The two men arrested earlier today are detained at Carrickmacross and Kells Garda Stations.

Also read: Two men arrested as Gardaí foil attempted ATM robbery in Cavan

In a follow up operation in the Co Meath area a substantial amount of cash was recovered, with the quantity yet to be confirmed.

Further searches are continuing this afternoon.