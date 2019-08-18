Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Spectre of recession might be closer than anyone will admit

We are constantly being asked to shift our habits, and encompass newer creations.

Apple have taken technology and invested billions in its creations, making it one of the leading players in the world, manufacturing entertainment technology.

But then it’s not all entertainment; not when Apple also manufacture computers, and produce phones that are the envy of their opposition, becoming slimmer every time a new one is launched.

Samsung are finally looking like competing with Apple with their latest offering of a very large phone, which is also very light.

The mind boggles at times, when we realise that even more money is being ploughed into research at all the top companies.

All to be first past the post.

Gardening is similarly weighed with huge investment, as is building.

Petrol companies are busy lobbying all over the world to try and create some chinks in the oncoming electric cars.

Every company no matter what their product - apart from those who are becoming redundant - invests mountains, upon mountains of money.

The other side of that coin is exemplified by companies such as Ryanair, Aer Lingus, and TUI (a holiday operator) experiencing financial difficulties, with TUI looking at a massive fall in profits.

Barney’s in New York - one of the best known and regarded retailers in the business - is seeking bankruptcy protection.....

Meanwhile in Ireland, a large section of the populace are hell bent on becoming rich, and very quickly.

Some people who aspire to richness, can’t afford the development it takes to deliver something that stands out from the crowd - and we’re not talking computers, or even phones.

We’re talking here of doing one thing better than everyone else, like, for example, building.

All over the country there are contractors competing with each other, but only a few will ever rise above the general morass of the ordinary worker. Who is much maligned in some areas.

Often far more talented than those who seek a quick fortune.

E.g. how many scientists run their own company?

One of the most honourable things any man, or woman, can do is work for a living, for someone else, and not worry about the intricacies of running even a small business.

So much money is needed for compliance, in the first place, that most aren’t able to keep up with the demands and fall behind.

It’s the great debate about employers and employees.

This has become blurred in recent times with so many people wanting to run their own businesses, and they end up like the well known blue-arsed fly, running around in desperation to stay afloat.

Mostly, these are highly talented people, in their own right, but have forgotten how to stop, and take stock; everyone is encouraged to rush forward and ‘have a business’, which is utter foolishness.

Not everyone is designed to run a business, and not everyone is suited to taking charge, or being responsible.

We hear a lot of talk about recession hitting Ireland again, it might be closer than anyone wants to admit.

Brexit has nothing to do with it. When too many people want to be employers, without the infrastructure to maintain the business, recession is almost inevitable.

Time was, the owners of big business were a rather rare people, who had enough resources, or could assemble enough, to invest in a real business, across all platforms.

The rest remained happy to stay out of the cauldron, and let someone resourceful enough to take risks, be responsible.

But that’s all changed, and now we seem hell bent on being solo runners.

Flying solo is probably very exciting, but has awful risks.

This is a time for being prudent.