Plenty of Longford interest in store as Royal Canal 144 sets off from Dublin to Clondra

Royal Canal Route 144 is set to take place this weekend, starting from the Croke Park Hotel in Dublin on Friday and finishing up in Clondra on Sunday.

The event, set up by Seamus Murtagh and David McCormack and will see a group kayak or run along the Royal Canal route - a total of 144km.

All funds raised from the venture will go directly Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, a charity which Seamus has supported in a number of previous triathlons and runs.

“We are doing it over the course of three days. 50kms the first day, 50kms the second day and the remaining 44kms the final day. We hope to have at least ten paddlers at least and we hope to have a maximum of twenty runners,” David McCormack told the Longford Leader ahead of the launch in April.

Each participant will receive a sponsorship card, which you can obtain by contacting David on 087 252 4014 or Seamus on 087 195 5991. People can also donate over the course of the three days as there will be bucket collections.

“If people want to go out and have a good time, while doing something for a very worthy cause, then please come along and show your support. It promises to be a great weekend.”

Anybody wishing to take part in the event over the course of the weekend, can register by visiting the Rotal Canal Route 144 page on Eventbrite.