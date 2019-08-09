Gogglebox looking for Longford stars

Virgin Media Television’s hit show Gogglebox Ireland is back and on the hunt for engaging, witty and likeable people.

Gogglebox is a family affair this season as father and son duos and brothers and sisters who love to watch TV together top the wish list for the brand new series.

If you're a TV fanatic and full of opinions about the shows you love (and the ones you hate!), then you’re already on the right track to becoming Gogglebox Ireland's next household name.

If you think you've got what it takes, email casting@kiteentertainment .com and tell us who's in your gang, where you're based and what you like to watch together along with a photo.

