Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Do it yourself communities bringing Longford back to life

The phoenix is indeed rising from its slumber and the positive spirit of ‘do it yourself’ communities has at last broken through the fog of depression.

I am referring of course, to the highly successful events around the county, organised by local communities, which lift the spirits and point the way, not just in entertainment but as an example of what can be done with good leadership, a handful of good workers, and the cooperation of local businesses, Gardai, medical staff, security, etc..

The Longford Summer Festival was a roaring success, and the organisers can proudly take a bow.

But they are not alone.

Ballymahon now has its Center Parcs, and has also run the annual Goldsmith International Literary Festival commemorations in its environs.

Edgeworthstown has built up a very interesting historical template in memory of Maria Edgeworth.

Granard has started it’s very exciting project based on the Norman settlement on the Motte.

Lanesboro, is developing their own natural beauty spot on the banks of the Shannon.

Add to this list the Drumlish carnival, the Olde Fair in Ballinamuck, agricultural shows in Longford and Granard, the Brian Boru Festival in Aughnacliffe, and there is something notable happening all around the county.

Well done to all concerned, and well done for bringing Longford back to life, so to speak.

Hopefully, this is merely the beginning.