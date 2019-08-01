Longford man was too drunk to 'understand charge'

A man arrested for disorderly conduct in Longford town as this year’s summer festival drew to a close was so intoxicated with alcohol he told gardaí: “I’m that drunk I don’t understand the charge”.

Hughie Stokes (23), 63 Springlawn, Longford pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the directions of Garda Aiden Lenehan at Ballymahon Street, Longford on July 14 2019.

That came as Mr Stokes was also charged with being intoxicated in a public place and of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour.

Garda Lenehan said he arrested the defendant at around 11:40pm following the incident before bringing him to Longford Garda Station where he was later charged at 1:50am the following morning.

He said the incident happened on the last night of the hugely successful Longford Summer Festival when, after being given a direction by his colleague Sgt Declan McGlynn to vacate the area a short time earlier, Mr Stokes continued to argue with bouncers outside Andy Byrne’s Pub.

After the second charge, Mr Stokes said after caution: “I don’t understand the charge”, with the 23-year-old stating be believed he would be in the UK by the time any charges would be levelled against him.

Garda Lenehan said he decided to arrest Mr Stokes after he deemed him to be “very intoxicated” and due to his abusive outbursts.

“Other than that he was very cooperative,” he said.

Mr Stokes, who was represented by solicitor Brid Mimnagh, said he still struggled to recall the events of the night in question.

“I was that drunk I can’t remember,” he said in open court.

It was a statement which drew a terse response from Judge Hughes who questioned his ignorance to what transpired over a week after the incident despite being able to hurl abuse on the night in a “fairly coherent manner so Garda Lenehan could understand it”.

Ms Mimnagh said her client was someone who suffered from severe depression and who had only recently succumbed to a suspected overdose on prescribed medication.

Mr Stokes confirmed as much, saying he had in fact consumed an entire box of tablets, adding: “It felt like the right thing to do at the time.”

The net result left Mr Stokes in hospital for three days.

“I haven’t drank in years,” he said, in referring to the night of his alleged transgression.

“That was the first time I had drank.”

Ms Mimnagh added her client was extremely remorseful over what happened and had attempted to try and speak to Garda Lenehan on a number of occasions to apologise.

Judge Hughes said the most reasonable course of action was to obtain a probation report into the matter.

“I am seeking a probation report,” he told Mr Stokes.

“They will liaise with you, counsel you and advise you. It’s time now you started taking advice and build up your (physical) and mental strength.”

The judge said provided Mr Stokes stuck to those terms and refrained from consuming alcohol there was every chance he could escape relatively sparingly.

“I will be fairly lenient with you, but you will stay under the regime of the court,” he told him.

The case is due to return before a sitting of Longford District Court on October 22 2019.