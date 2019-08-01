Longford photographers invited to enter national amateur photography competition

In celebration of World Photography Day, amateur photographers are invited to enter a national photography competition and be in with the chance of winning a portion of a €2,450 prize fund.

The competition, which is run by DNG has three categories: Best Irish Urban Photo, Best Irish Rural Photo, and Best DNG Photo (a photo with a DNG image).

There will be a panel of five judges, who will choose the best photos in each category with a separate prize for the Best Overall Photo.

The overall winner will receive a €1,000 voucher; each of the three category winners will receive €500; and there will be nine runner up prizes of €50 plus a DNG goodie bag each.

There will be one winner and three runner up prizes chosen by a panel of five judges for each category as well as one overall winner.

All chosen winners will be awarded prizes and their pictures featured in the DNG Calendar 2020 which will be sold nationwide with all proceeds going to the charity, Threshold.

To submit your photo, log on to https://photo.dng.ie/.

Read also: Hunt is on for Longford's best amateur photographer