Butler heaps praise on Longford's "fantastic" Mall complex

The Mall Complex was the topic of much discussion at last week's Longford MD meeting.

Cllr Seamus Butler (FF) took a moment to praise the hard work done on the amenity, which was recently awarded its fourth consecutive green flag.

“Tremendously good work is being done there,” he proudly declared.

“They have it looking fantastic and it’s one of the best riverside parks in the country, without a doubt.

“They’ve replaced all the exercise equipment. They have a lot of pollinators now and wild flowers and things like that. So these all counted for the marks for the green flag.”

Cllr Peggy Nolan (FG) agreed, and drew her colleagues’ attention to the fact that several new duck species were released in the duck pond last Saturday afternoon which “should enhance the mall further”.

