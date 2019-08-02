Down Memory Lane in Longford: To be or not to be – that was the question!

When is a pothole not a pothole? - that was the big question facing members of Longford County Council at a special Roads Meeting on Monday last.

“It took eighty per cent of the roads maintenance money to patch 16 roads in North Longford” said Gerry Brady who was somberly-dressed for the occasion in a navy suit “and I have a whole list of roads here in front of me that still have to be patched”.

“Excuse me, those roads have already been patched”, corrected Engineer Alec O'Sullivan who hastily stood up from the back of the Council Chamber with his hand waving in the air. “No they are not” said a defiant Gerry Brady “it says here that these are roads “to be patched”.

“Those two words 'to be' should not be written on your list”, said O'Sullivan, who looked imploringly in the direction of Acting County Engineer Mel McCormack for some assistance. “Or not be” quipped the impeccably dressed Louis J Belton.

Fintan Flood had never seen one of those elusive Council patching units in the Granard area despite the fact that Alec O'Sullivan said there had been one in Granard “for the past four weeks”. “It must be invisible so” said a confused Cllr Flood.