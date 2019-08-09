Mary's Meals to come through Longford

Mary's Meals volunteers both North and South of the border are working hard again to raise awareness and to help raise funds to feed the next child in underdeveloped countries.

Mary's Meals Ireland and Northern Ireland are organising a sponsored walk from five different locations in Ireland to our National Marian Shrine in Knock, Co Mayo.

This event will take place from the 7th - 15th August. One leg of that walk which starts in Coalisland and Lurgan, goes through Armagh, Castleblaney, Cootehill, Cavan, Longford, Roscommon, Ballymoe Village, Ballyhaunis and finally Knock.

There are three ways to get involved: take part and walk part of the way: help out; make a donation if you see the walkers in your area.

All information available on www.sbs4marysmeal.ie.