Breffni 3 Province Challenge returns to Arva this weekend

This weekend’s August Bank Holiday weekend only means one thing-the long awaited return of the Breffni 3 Province Challenge.

Now in its 19th year, the hugely popular cancer charities fundraiser has already amassed over €1m over the course of its duration.

The challenge includes walking, running and cycling across three provinces with funds, as always raised from the challenge, going towards Friends of St Luke's, Breast Cancer Research and Cavan/Monaghan Homecare Association.

Online registration for this year’s event is available until this Friday, August 2 at 6pm.

For more, log onto www.breffni3provincechallenge.com

Entrants can opt for one of the following routes: a 5km, 10km or half marathon with cycling aficionados having either a 30km or 100km trek to choose from.

Registration for all events takes place in The Breffni Arms Hotel from 7pm to 9pm on Friday and from 9am to 1:30pm on Saturday at St Patrick’s Hall.

The start times for the 5km, 10km and half marathon is set for 2pm sharp while the 100km cycle gets off the ground from 11:30am, some three hours ahead of its 30km equivalent at 1:30pm.

The event is one of the stand out features of the Arva 3 Province Festival which got underway last Saturday with a grand opening night and fireworks display on the Market Square.

Among the many highlights included a well attended Arva Agricultural Show last Sunday, a TP Martin Tribute Night in the Breffni Arms on Thursday ahead of legendary rock group Aslan taking to the stage 24 hours later.