Foróige Futures takes off in Ballymahon

Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon was the port of call for the Foróige Futures Project last week providing young people in the community an opportunity to participate in the Foróige Leadership Programme.

The programme is designed to develop young leaders of the future by enhancing young people’s team building and critical thinking skills while understanding the roles within leadership, self-awareness, values as well as community analysis.

Young people are encouraged to participate in developing personal visions and smart goals which will enhance their leadership journey.

The Leadership Summer Programme is part of the new Foróige Futures Project for Longford and Leitrim funded under the Social Innovation Fund Ireland and the Tomar Trust.

Foróige Futures addresses the problem of early school leaving and low educational achievement in rural areas, where many students lack adequate access to support services.

Young people who have for various reasons fallen behind in the education system are identified on a local level, through established youth clubs and local supports are put in place to help them navigate and progress in the educational system.

The Foróige Futures Project will work within communities to establish youth clubs in all areas of Rural Longford / Leitrim in an effort to bring youth work directly to the young people living in rural communities around the counties.

Through Participation in this programme, rural communities will increase their resilience by safeguarding, harnessing and realising the potential of their population of young people.

Foróige Futures are seeking people in rural communities to contact them in an effort to establish youth support services in local areas throughout Longford and Leitrim.

If you are interested in the work of Foróige Futures Longford contact Jim Maher Senior Youth Officer on 086 9672920 or email james.maher@foroige.ie