Lowry celebrates victory in Dublin with Arva native

Shane Lowry made history in recent days after claiming the 2019 open title, winning a €1.73m prize fund and claiming claret jug in the process.

Since his emphatic win, the Offaly golfer has commenced his well deserved celebrations. After partying deep into the night on Sunday, July 21, Lowry decided to take a trip to a regular haunt of his in Dublin, which is of local interest.

The open champion for 2019 took his celebrations to the Boar’s Head in Dublin on Monday, July 22, a pub owned by Ann and Hugh Hourican, with Hugh hailing from Arva in Cavan.

Joined by a large group of family friends and most importantly, the coveted Claret Jug, Shane & Co continued their celebrations deep into the night. Taking to the mic, Shane even mustered up the energy to belt out a rendition of ‘My little Honda 50’.

An offical homecoming was held in Shane's honour last night, Tuesday July 23, in The Green, Clara.