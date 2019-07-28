Family days out at Athlone's Glendeer Pet Farm

Looking to entertain the kids why not get up close and personal with nature and enjoy a visit to Glendeer Pet Farm. You are guaranteed a fun, family day out...it really is animal interaction at its’ best!

Glendeer is conveniently located just 8kms west of Athlone, exit 13 off M6 & follow signs for Drum.

There is something for every age with amenities for young and old, including the double obstacle course, maze and zipwire for the older kids and the soft play toddler area and sand barn with diggers for the smaller ones.

A visit to Glendeer Pet Farm is an interactive experience where people can feed, pet & hold some of the animals, which include deer, pigs, llamas, alpaca, emu, goats, donkeys, sheep, monkeys & a raccoon, not to mention all the baby animals such as kid goats, lambs, emu chicks and the favorite for most, the very cute little puppies.

Each child will get a bag of food to feed the animals as you make your way around the twelve acre farm. Why not make a day of it and bring a picnic along to enjoy in our indoor or outdoor picnic areas.

There is also a lovely secluded Fairy Trail adjacent to the old farm yard & cottage, which is a nice relaxing walk, but make sure to keep your eyes open for fairies as they have moved in and can sometimes be seen fluttering around.

A visit to Glendeer Pet Farm won't disappoint, not only will you enjoy getting up close with the friendly animals and maybe see a fairy. Open every day from St. Patrick’s day until the end Sept: Mon - Sat 11am to 6pm & Sun 12pm to 6pm. Admission: Adults €9 & children €9 (under 18 months are free), family rates available for families of 5 or more. Season tickets also available at €40 per adult and €40 per child, valid for unlimited visits until Sept 30th.

For any other info please contact us at 090 6437147, info@glendeerpetfarm.ie, check out our website: www.glendeerpetfarm.ie or follow all the animal goings on at www.facebook.com/Glendeer PetFarm.