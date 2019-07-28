Two Longford graduates join Bord Bia’s talent academy

Jonathan English from Granard and Mairead Victory from Edgeworthstown are two of 69 new recruits to Bord Bia’s Talent Academy – Bord Bia’s largest ever investment in talent acquisition for the Irish food and drink industry, in its 25 year history.

The Talent Academy features four programmes run in conjunction with UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School and gives students the opportunity to gain professional food and drink industry experience while undertaking a Masters programme with UCD.

Michael Murphy, Industry Talent Director at Bord Bia commented: “Investing in talent is a key priority for Bord Bia and through our talent programmes we are ensuring that we attract the best people into the food and drink industry.

"The new recruits, who underwent a rigorous selection process, come from a range of academic and professional backgrounds and bring a variety of skills and aptitudes to their respective roles. They can expect a hothouse environment over the next weeks and months; a place where their talent will be nurtured in order to drive the success and growth of the Irish food and drink industry.”

Following an immersion and study period of three to five weeks (depending on their chosen programme), the new recruits take up their roles around the world. For the remainder of the programme, recruits will undergo block release modules with UCD Michael Smurfit and complete academic assignments that support real business and marketing projects.

Mairead will be based in Singapore as Bord Bia Marketing Fellow, working on behalf of Irish food and drink companies wishing to grow exports in South and East Asia. In total 19 graduates join the Fellowship programme with placements across the globe including Mexico, Vietnam, Tokyo, Dubai, New York, Stockholm and the UK.

Jonathan will be based in Bord Bia’s Dublin office, one of 32 International Graduates that will work directly with Bord Bia, either in Dublin or in one of Bord Bia’s network of 14 overseas offices.

Ten recruits will be placed overseas with multinational food and beverage organisations as Origin Green Ambassadors working to implement the principles of the Origin Green programme into their sustainability plans.

As part of the Retail and Foodservice Account Management programme, eight recruits will be placed in the UK, working with major UK retailers to secure business for Irish suppliers.