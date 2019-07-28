Twenty-five year planning permission application sought for Longford solar farm

Ballykenny Solar Ltd have issued a notice that they intend to apply for 25 year planning permission for a solar farm of up to 19 Ha, with an export capacity of approximately 9MW at Ballykenny, Co Longford.

The development, which will be located at the site adjacent to the existing Richmond Electricity Substation, will comprise of photovoltaic panels on ground mounted steel frames, a single storey DNO building, a customer room, a control building, a storage container, an HV kiosk, switchgear housing and 6 inverter transformer enclosures.

Permission sought includes work on ducting and electrical cabling, perimeter fencing, mounted CCTV cameras, new internal access tracks, associated drainage infrastructure and all other associated site works.

A Natura Impact statement will also be submitted to the planning authority with the planning application. This statement will be available for inspection or purchase at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy. This can be obtained during office hours at the offices of the planning authority.

The planning application may also be inspected or purchased at a fee, again not exceeding the cost of making a copy. A submission or observation in relation to the application can be made in writing to the planning authority on the payment of a €20 fee.

This payment must be made within the period of five weeks beginning on the date of receipt of the application by the authority.