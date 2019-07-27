Down Memory Lane in Longford: “We don't play politics with health”, says McGeeney

Longford Urban Council invited the local members of the Midland Health Board to a Special Meeting last week to discuss the state of the health services in Longford.

Three of the Health Board representatives were present at the meeting: James Coyle, Noel McGeeney and Seamus Finnan. Cllr Seamus Finnan appeared less than happy at having been asked to brief the Urban Council on the state of the health services in Longford and reminded the Councillors that if they wanted to be briefed on this matter “they had plenty of ways of doing it” besides calling a Special Meeting.

Cllr Noel McGeeney said at the end of the meeting that he had “come in prepared for a row” but he wanted to assure his colleagues that neither he or any of his colleagues ever played politics with health on the Midland Health Board.

Cllr Brendan McDermott who felt that the Midland Health Board representatives were “a bit over-defensive” said he was very glad to know that the Health Board was a non-political body.

“That is a very choice remark from a man who is a member of a government elected on the platform that 'health cuts hurt the old the sick and the lonely' and who have proceeded to implement the harshest health cuts in the history of the State”.