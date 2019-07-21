Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Late Brendan Grace was a comic genius

From Dublin’s Liberties, he was probably the most universally admired artist who ever graced this land.

I had the great pleasure of his company on a tour of Australia many, many moons ago.

He was the same genial, good humored man off stage as on, and in Australia - it was his first trip there - he was an immediate hit.

Several artists were on the bill each night which meant that there was limited time available to make an impact. He varied the set each night, delivering it with the ease of a true professional.

Every story, even when he hadn’t reached the climax, had the audience in peals of laughter.

Every performance sounded fresh, and new, and you’d listen intently each night, as though it was your first time. That is genius.

Night after night, his timing was the stuff of legend.

Impeccable, precise, he could shift the timing by a few seconds every night reacting to the audience. Usually by getting even more laughs because of the pauses, or sometimes haste. He was a very nuanced performer, who did things that most comics could only dream of.

He was an artist who meticulously focused on his performance.

Brendan was also a wonderful singer, and strangely, he became famous because of a single called “Cushy Butterfield” back in the 70’s.

It is indeed, a funny old world.

Brendan Grace 1951 - 2019