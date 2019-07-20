Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: What is happening in Lanesboro is endemic in terms of Government's general management

Lanesboro, Longford, circa July 11, 2019, the announcement came from Bord na Móna that the place of employment for a large section of the south Longford workforce, was suddenly under threat following the suspension of operations at the ESB peat fired power station at Lanesboro, Lough Ree Power.

The reason for the power station to remain offload is that it is experiencing difficulties in complying with its environmental licence obligations (relating to thermal plume).

The return to service of the power station is dependent on a decision on the environmental licence review from the Environment Protection Agency (EPA).

148 workers (70 permanent employees and 78 seasonal employees) were in imminent danger of being unemployed at Mount Dillon.

This is not resolved yet, despite the threat of laying off permanent workers has been ‘suspended’.

The shocking news, came first via the media who arrived in the person of George Lee, who was dispatched by RTÉ to cover the story.

However, local man John Tynan best expressed the effect of the news.

Once again, proving rural Ireland is not any sort of priority for the Government.

Meanwhile, a plant in Dublin has been leaking sewage into the sea on a regular basis, as well as other breaches that have been uncovered by investigative reporters, for RTÉ.

The damage, if any, in Lanesboro is innocuous, costing little, in comparison to the incredible breaches of both trust and compliance in the Dublin region. Yet, nothing happens in Dublin. Oh yes, they’re going to wash out the plant entirely and it was out of use for two weeks.

At the same time, the scandalous leakage in another area, caused by heavy leakage from pipes installed by the ESB are allowed continue. Another hit for RTÉ’s investigative branch.

Despite this, no question of any closure of the various plants that form part of the ESB’s responsibility; they’re Dublin based of course.

Now I realise this may seem very unbalanced, to any government figures who wish to attack this comment.

It is a different circumstance, and there is no getting away from the fact that in Dublin, different rules apply.

Maybe the workers in Lanesboro should move to Ballsbridge!

What is happening in Lanesboro is endemic in terms of Government general management, and preparedness to make decisions that are bravely based on real issues, instead of always looking over shoulders at the voter.

The government don’t seem to know what is happening in several areas. The cost of the vanity project which is the children’s hospital which should have been built outside the city precincts. Built against the civil service' strenuous advice.

No, the decision was based on voting rather than the country’s financial reserves - i.e. our taxes.

The cervical check continuing story is laughable, except for the fact that it is causing so many women stressed by the ongoing failure.

The way in which the National Broadband plan was mismanaged, ending up costing excessive amounts. As if that wasn’t enough, we won’t even own it at the end of the day.

The HSE is in disarray, and cannot pay enough staff to run our hospitals, yet can manage to pay occasional staff ludicrous amounts, when for less money, they could hire new staff.

Everyone knows that nurses won’t come home because they aren’t being paid enough. It’s that simple.

The defence forces are being paid like slaves, yet, Mr Varadkar didn’t even know how many ships the Navy had!

There was an amazing kerfuffle between the Minister and the Taoiseach before they eventually agreed on a strategy they could spin.

Meanwhile, when are the defence forces going to be paid properly?

In researching this piece, I drew up twenty areas where the government has failed to grapple with reality.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has an unmatched number of advisors.

It’s no wonder, when it comes to the nub of the story, that Lanesboro is one of the fall guys, when it comes to ‘climate action’.

A terrible abuse of deflection politics. The Government doesn’t care about climate action.

However, they’ll talk lots about it, to keep the Greens at bay.