Longford Historical Society outing lined up for Mayo

County Longford Historical Society will travel to County Mayo on an outing on Saturday, August 10. The bus will depart from the Market Square at 9 am sharp and go first to Ballina.

After refreshments, there will be a visit to the famous Jackie Clarke Collection. This is a unique collection of 100,000 items, including archives, artefacts, books and paintings, relating to Irish history over 400 years.

The tour will continue to the Granuaile Heritage Centre in Louisburgh, which celebrates the famous ‘Pirate Queen’.

The next stop will be the village of Leenane, located in a very picturesque part of the county. To round off, there will be dinner in Ballyhaunis. The total cost of the outing is €55, which is non-refundable.

The deadline for booking is Friday, 26 July. To book or obtain further information, please contact Tours Officer Michael McLoughlin, 30 The Laurels, Longford, on 087-6156602.