Swimming and lifesaving lessons set for north Longford

The popular Water Safety Ireland annual swimming and lifesaving lessons at Annagh Lake, Moyne will take place for two weeks commencing Monday next July 22 at 9.30am.

Everyone is welcome for what is always a brilliant two weeks of fun at the excellent and recently improved facilities at Annagh.

Registration will be on Sunday, July 21 at 11.45am in Dromard GAA clubhouse. Check the Annagh Water Sports facebook page for further information.