Longford Summer Walking programme gets off to a rip-roaring start

The programme is funded by Get Ireland Walking. There are two kinds of walks provided this year, a 4-week programme and once off walks.

All walks are led by a qualified leader. They are family friendly and off the main roads, however they may not all be accessible for buggies.

According to Sarah Mulligan, Coordinator of the Longford Sports Partnership, “Walking is brilliant exercise which people can do on their own, as families or with groups. It is one of the easiest ways to get active and reach those 30 minutes of exercise recommended per day. All you need is a pair of runners and of course you always feel better after it.”

Sarah says, “Longford has such beautiful walking trails, with big investment made throughout the county by the council, local communities and other organisations. We, in the Sports Partnership, are delighted to run this programme to promote these walks. So why not take the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful scenery that Longford has to offer?”

4 Week Walks:

Derrycassin Woods will take place on Mondays from July 15 to August 5 at 6.30pm. It is Family Friendly but is on a Dirt track. We will meet at the carpark there and there is parking. The duration is 5km and the level is easy.

Longford Town Canal will take place on Tuesdays from July 16 to August 6 at 11am. It is family friendly and is on a tarmac path. The meeting point is at the back of Market Square and there is parking available. The level is easy, and the length is 5km.

Longford Town Canal will take on Wednesdays from July 17 to August 7 at 7.30pm. It is family friendly and is on a tarmac path. The meeting point is Dealz and there is the Parking. The level is easy, and the length is 5km.

Corlea Bog Trackway will take place on Thursdays at 6.30pm from July 18 to August 8. It is family friendly and is on a gravel path. The meeting point is the carpark on the main road not the carpark beside the visitor centre and there is parking. The level is easy, and the length is 3km approx. with another loop possible if required.

Once off Walks:

Killashee Canal Walk will take place Sunday, July 21 at 2pm. It is family friendly on a tarmac path. The meeting point is Killashee Church and there is parking. The level is easy and the duration from Killashee to Clondra is 10km.

Cairn Hill will take place Monday, August 12 at 6.30pm. The meeting point is at the entrance, there is parking but it is limited. The incline is steep, so the level would be moderate. The length is 2.4km. It is a stoned path.

Common Woodlands Trail Lanesboro walk will take place on Wednesday, August 14 at 6.30pm. The meeting point for this is the carpark before the bridge in Lanesboro and there is parking. The level is easy and the length is 4.5km. This walk will be mainly on a dirt track.

Newcastle Woods Walk is on Thursday, August 15 at 6.30pm. The meeting point is the carpark there and there is parking available. It is an easy level and the length is 5km and it is on a dirt track.

More Information

If you require further detail visit the LSP website www.longfordsports.ie or you can also send an email to sports@longfordcoco.ie or phone 0433 34 3493.

Updates will be available on the Longford Sports Partnership Facebook page or instagram @longfordsportspartnership