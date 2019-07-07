My Longford Life: Tony Carberry

Renowned and well respected former Independent Longford Town Cllr Tony Carberry is the latest to take part in the Leader's 'My Longford Life' series.

1. What's your idea of a perfect day or perfect weekend in Longford?

Visiting life long friends on a Saturday and going to mass in St Mel's beautifully refurbished Cathedral on a Saturday night with my wife Lily. Sunday is typically spent with family, usually my wife and daughter Alicia and my new pup, Captain.

2. Who has made the greatest contribution to Longford in your lifetime-and why?

Albert Reynolds without a doubt. Mostly for his work for the peace process and definitely for the money he gained from the EEC when Minister for Finance to improve the quality of the roads in Ireland. He was also the Minister for Telecommunications and there was no phones in businesses etc before him. He was a truly dedicated man and never forgot where he came from.

3. What's your first Longford memory?

My best memory which although it maybe not my first memory of Longford was meeting my beloved wife Lily whom I have been married to since 1963 and went on to have nine beautiful children. Sadly we lost four of those children. They are buried in the peaceful Ballymacormick Cemetery and thanks to the likes of Kieran Woods who unfortunately retired this year as caretaker, it is kept in fantastic condition.

4. What's your favourite part of the county?

Longford town itself as the people have been so good to me and it is beautiful to now see so many new nationalities who have become our friends. Having travelled myself and been welcomed by other nationalities it is an honour to do likewise to others.

5. Do you have a favourite local writer or author ( or artist or musician) ?

The late Noel Strange, he was a phenomenal banjo player and of course my own grandson Tony Carberry who is making waves in the metal music industry with his band Aesect who are my favourite musicians.

6. What about a local walk-or view?

The Albert Reynolds Longford Mall walk. It’s beautiful to clear your mind and is always kept in fantastic condition.



7. What do you think gives Longford its unique identity?

The lovely hospitable people, having been a councillor for over 20 years and having the honour of being voted to top the poll every time I ran for election is all down to these wonderful people. I love them and it is because of them that I have enjoyed living in Longford so much. If I won the Lotto tomorrow I would continue to live right here on St Mel's Road.

8. What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Longford today?

Politicians at the top level are leaving a lot to be desired of, in all parties. Unfortunately, drugs and the lack of mental health support is a big big issue and is one which needs to be faced head on and no longer neglected.

9.If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Longford, what would it be?

One thing? I cannot choose just one however I would love to see the urban council reintroduced by the government to the benefit and welfare of the tenants and urban area. I would love to see a mental health hospital within the midlands with the capacity to take in patients and of course a major decrease in young people ending their lives or getting involved in crime and drugs.