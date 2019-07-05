Fire precautions only blot on Longford nursing home's glowing HIQA report

A County Longford nursing home has come in for noteworthy praise from the State health watchdog over the standard of care it provides to residents.

HIQA found it was either compliant or substantially compliant in 18 of the 19 regulatory areas it adjudicated on Edgeworthstown’s Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home on following an unannounced inspection in April.

The authority’s inspector ruled that a “good quality service” was being provided in the 47 bedroom facility.

“The feedback from all residents was complimentary of staff, food, accommodation and activities provided within the centre,” read the report.

“The inspector spoke with many residents on the day, who all confirmed that they felt safe and were well cared for by staff who were courteous and friendly.”

Almost all of the various division areas ruled on found the nursing home to be ‘compliant’ with issues surrounding managing challenging behaviour being deemed ‘substantially compliant’.

“Comprehensive care plans were available to guide care, which contained information on potential triggers to such behaviours and measures to prevent occurrence,” noted the inspector.

The only section to come in for negative scrutiny was that of concerns linked to fire precautions.

“Overall, the fire protection measures in the centre required improvements,” added the report.

“The intumescent fire seals on a number of doors were broken or partially missing.”

In response, the nursing home said it had a weekly system for inspecting fire doors and an external contractor had been brought in to ensure the very highest in safety standards were maintained.

It also said that while a number of strips had been replaced on some doors the external contractor recommended that a number of them be replaced as a precaution.

“Those doors have to be made to order and this

order was placed some weeks ago,” said the nursing home's management.

“Once the doors have been delivered they will be fitted immediately.”