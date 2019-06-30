Longford's GEM Group named among Ireland's building elite

Longford based GEM Group, have made the top 50 list of construction contractors, pulling in a total turnover of €57 million in 2018.

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) Top 50 Construction Contractors for 2019 have been announced, with the Longford firm making the list with a turnover of €57 million.

The combined turnover for Ireland’s top 50 construction companies increased by 25% last year.

GEM Group from Longford ranked number 30 on the list. John Sisk and Son were named Ireland’s top construction contractor, taking in a cool €1,173,000,000 in 2018.

The annual listing gives a snapshot of the overall growth in Irish construction as it delivers many large scale projects throughout Ireland and the world, attracting foreign direct investment to Ireland and exporting almost €2.5 billion in construction expertise.

According to Construction magazine’s figures, the top 50 Irish contractors reported a combined turnover of €8.39 billion in 2018, with €5.9 billion of this activity taking place in Ireland, and almost €2.5 billion resulting from exported construction services, up more than 54% from €1.62 billion in 2017.

Over the years, the construction industry federation has seen a year on year increase in the turnover for the CIF top 50 contractors. In 2015, total turnover for the CIF top 50 was €4.9 billion, jumping to €6.72 billion in 2017, and €8.39 billion in 2018.

The Irish turnover for CIF’s Top 50 has remained high, increasing 15.7% from €5.1 billion in 2017, to €5.9 billion in 2018.

Speaking at the launch of the Construction Top 50 CIF Contractors, Justin Molloy, Regional Director, CIF said, “CIF are delighted to celebrate the success of the CIF Top 50 contractors, who generated a combined turnover of €8.39 billion.

“To put this in context, the volume of investment in the industry in 2018 was to the value of €26 billion.

“The CIF’s top 50 contractors generated almost €2.5 billion from services exports in 2018, an increase of almost 54% from 2017. This number is increasing year upon year, showing quality and expertise of the Irish construction industry is now sought after internationally.”