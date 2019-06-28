Longford man fined for trying to sabotage his neighbour's car

A Co Longford man who deliberately tried to sabotage his neighbour’s car by placing screws under a rear tyre has been convicted and fined over the incident.

George Casey, Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford pleaded guilty at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court despite insisting he could not remember what happened.

No damage was ultimately caused to the VW Golf though it was revealed relations between Mr Casey and the alleged victim in the case had soured somewhat as a result.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said the retired carpenter had been on good terms with his neighbour until that point, but said mitigating factors were at play.

“He was under the influence of alcohol. There has been very serious mental health difficulties and he has been in St Loman’s Hospital (Mullingar),” he said.

“He is a retired carpenter but his depression is quite serious.

“That doesn’t excuse his naughtiness and the boldness of what he done and he doesn’t remember.”

The court was also informed Mr Casey had three previous convictions to his name and had been served with the Probation Act last September concerning the most recent of those previous transgressions.

Mr Gearty added the owner of the car was a very respectable individual from Sligo.

“They were on very good terms but they are not on good terms now,” he said.

Switching his focus to Mr Casey, Judge Seamus Hughes asked Mr Casey why he had acted in such a manner.

“I don’t remember,” said Mr Casey.

Judge Hughes fined him €200 and gave him three months to pay.