Longford Community Resources continuing to supporting local communities

The Chairperson, Charles Harrison, commended the CEO, Adrian Greene, and the staff of LCRL whose continuing day to day work and commitment means that LCRL maintains its focus and continues to provide important programmes and initiatives that benefit both individuals and communities in County Longford.

Charles also thanked his fellow Board Members for their ongoing commitment to the organisation and for the support they give him as the Chairperson.

The members heard that the LEADER Programme has progressed well with 56 projects processed by LCRL and subsequently approved for grant assistance by Longford Local Community Development Committee (LCDC), with a total of €1,365,758.72 in grant approvals to date.

A further nine project applications with a total grant value of €347,926.81 have been processed, evaluated and are pending LCDC decision.

In addition, LEADER staff are supporting 60 projects, with Expressions of Interest submitted, to progress to full application.

Both the Rural Social Scheme (RSS) and Tús Initiative are continuing to provide positive and supportive roles for participants placed with communities across the whole of the County.

The RSS has 65 participants placed with community groups throughout the County which includes maintaining 37 cemeteries and working with 11 Tidy Towns groups. In 2018, Tús had 127 participants on the payroll and had participants placed with 66 Community Groups.

2018, was the first year of the new Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP) 2018-2022. Under SICAP, LCRL staff worked with 19 groups and 416 individuals in 2018.

81 individuals progressed into Self-Employment and 10 individuals progressed into Employment/Placement.

To date in 2019, 17 groups and 219 individuals have been supported with 30 individuals progressing into self-employment and 14 individuals have progressed to Employment/Placement.

County Longford Youth Service (CLYS) is currently working with 12 groups of young people. On average CLYS works with 250 young people per month. In the 2018/2019 academic school year, CLYS successfully held Bullying Awareness programmes, Peer Mentoring programmes and summer programmes.

In 2018, Longford Volunteer Centre registered 132 volunteers. The total number of volunteers registered at the end of 2018 was 739 with a volunteer placement rate of 67.71% (national rate is 34.45%).

16 organisations registered in 2018 and 106 volunteering opportunities were posted. 210 Garda Vetting applications were processed on behalf of community group and Longford Volunteer Centre had 17 nominations for the Volunteer Ireland Awards in 2018 which was the highest ever.

The Traveller Primary Health Care Project currently has over 300 individual clients (over 16) on their database. In 2018, the health promotion outreach focused on three major campaigns: diabetes, heart health and mental health with the targets set by the HSE overachieved.

In 2018, the project successfully held the following events: Operation Transformation programme, during Heritage Week ‘Irish Cobs and the Traveller Way’ and the music event ‘The Roots & the Wings’.

The Chairperson also took the opportunity to thank the many agencies and Departments, including; Longford Co Co, Longford LCDC, Department of Rural and Community Development, Department of Children and Youth Affairs, Longford Westmeath Education and Training Board, Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Health Service Executive, Youth Work Ireland, for their help, support and funding provided in order to make this work possible.

If you seek further information on any of the services LCRL provide, please contact the office at 043-3345555 or email enquiries@lcrl.ie. Updates on programmes and activities run by LCRL can be found on Facebook and Twitter.