Range of developments set for Longford

St Patrick’s/Gaigue National School, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, have made an application to Longford County Council (LCC) planning department, seeking permission to construct an extension to the existing school building.

The building will be used for both community and school purposes and the application includes all ancillary works.

Meanwhile, Lanesboro Primary School, Aughamore, Lanesborough, Co Longford, have applied for planning permission to construct an astro turf playing pitch.

The application was made to the planning department of Longford county council on June 12 and includes the construction of the playing pitch, the installation of perimeter fencing, the erection of lighting poles and lighting, and all ancillary works.

In other news, LCC have confirmed the receipt of an application to construct 8 houses in Ballinamuck.

The application is in relation to the construction of 8 two-bed bungalow dwellings, of which 6 are semi-detached types and 2 are detached type houses at St Patrick’s Court Clos Naoimh Padraig, Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck.

The application also includes works to build an access road, open green space, boundary walls/fences and connections to existing foul sewer, surface water and water main networks, which are serving a partially completed development at the same address.