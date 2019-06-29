Exciting programme in store at Streete Vintage Day

Takes place at Streete Parish Park on this Sunday, June 30 with entertainment for all the family as well as our large comfortable Food Hall, where food will be available all day with catering by the professional staff from Feerick's Hotel, Rathowen, as in previous years.

For those who might prefer to have their food outside we have catering wagons, tea/coffee stalls, ice-cream vans and many, many stalls selling articles and souvenirs.

MUSIC & JIVING COMPETITION

At the bandstand and outdoor dance floor with the ever popular, Johnny Brady accompanied on stage by Carmel Mcloughlin, so time to get your dancing shoes ready!

MOUSE RACING

Should you feel like a rest from the dance floor why not join our Chairman, Declan and Vice Chairman, James who are all geared up for the very popular mouse racing.

DOG SHOW

Will take place at approx. 3pm with entries taken from 1.30pm. There are nine classes. All first prize winners will qualify for Champion and Reserve champion. The Dog Show Champion receives the Streete Wildlife Perpetual Trophy and the best Gun Dog receives the Joe & Mary Stell Perpetual Plaque. All trophies are once again being kindly sponsored by Oliver Kelleher, owner of OK Trophies, Castlebar. Dogs must be kept under control at all times or face automatic disqualification.

FEATURE

See further details on page 17. Any queries please call Vintage organiser, Kevin Brady and leave your number or email address with any member, or if regarding stalls call John Parker 086 8301347.

RAFFLE

We ask for your support with our club raffle at 4pm. Tickets on sale at €5 per book. See Brian at the hut at the side of the building. We thank Tony Garvey of Garvey Sheds, Edgeworthstown for one of his sheds.

WHERE TO FIND US

We are only four miles just off the N4 at Rathowen Church which is half way between Mullingar and Longford and will be well signposted. Our Eircode is N91 RC43

For any further information please call Declan 0868123514, John 0868301347, Brian 086 2596656 or Kevin 087 1375222.