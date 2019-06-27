Banned mum of four jailed for three months by Longford Judge

A mother of four who was banned from driving for 20 years but who was caught at the wheel driving in Longford town over two years into that disqualification, has been sentenced to three months in prison.

Kathleen McDonagh, of 10 Grange Crescent, Mullingar, Westmeath and 8 Canal Court, Boyle. Co Roscommon, pleaded guilty to a series of road traffic offences, including driving while disqualified at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

The Co Westmeath woman was stopped by Garda Shane O’Connor on October 16 2018 at Killashee Street, Longford.

Ms McDonagh was in court last Tuesday where details were also heard over how she had been handed a six month prison term in Cork less than 24 hours previously for theft.

It was also made known the accused had 67 previous convictions, four of which related to no insurance charges.

The most serious and recent of those came at Mullingar Circuit Court in June 2016 when Ms McDonagh was handed a nine month suspended sentence alongside a 20 year disqualification.

Prior to that, she received a ten year driving ban in May 2015 again for a motoring related offence.

“You seem very sad in yourself today,” remarked Judge Seamus Hughes to Ms McDonagh.

“I just want a clean slate and to forget all the charges.”

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty agreed with Judge Hughes’ assessment of Ms McDonagh, accepting his client was “very sad and downbeat”.

Mr Gearty said his client had found herself in straitened times when gardaí stopped her on the date of the offence.

“She was living in a cottage in Ballinamuck and while it is extremely beautiful it is extremely remote and she was in a violent and dysfunctional relationship,” he said.

Mr Gearty added that although her children were now in temporary care while she prepared to serve out the sentence served on her in Cork, she was intent on emerging from Dublin’s Dochas Women’s a “much better person”.

Ms McDonagh herself, at that stage reiterated her desire to have all matters before the court to be “dealt with” in order for her to move on and start afresh.

Judge Hughes brought a close to proceedings by handing the Dubliner a ten year driving ban and sentencing her to three months in prison.

The length of that sentence is to run concurrent to the existing prison term already being served by the accused.

Failure to produce insurance and a driving licence within ten days as well as a similar NCT related offence were all struck out by the judge.