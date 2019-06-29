Gangs must not be allowed to thrive in towns like Longford

The government made a choice to proceed with the Children’s Hospital despite the reliable advice of various parties, all of whom were ignored.

There are many other grandiose, showcase, and high-priced developments which will cost the State billions.

Anyone agree with an approximation of 3 Billion?

The Government, having one eye on the electorate, ignores professional advice.

Meanwhile the public finances are threadbare.

Longford is now seeing the result of such Government action, which is really aimed at helping the next general election.

Why do I say Longford is seeing the result?

Simple.

The country cannot afford enough Gardai to maintain a visible presence, hence towns like Longford are suffering because of allowing gangs develop their infrastructure in the first place.

If the Gardai send more members to Longford they’ll probably replicate the Drogheda template, where several rookies, straight from Templemore, were assigned to the town because senior Gardai are already stretched beyond limits.

Until someone is brave enough, and non partisan enough to take the risk (of losing party whip) for the sake of the country, this will continue. Everyone in serious politics knows the reality at play here, yet, because of Government decisions, not enough resources are available.

Yet, Longford amazingly manages to support several businesses that can hardly be profitable from normal local sources.

Has any investigation been conducted into how they remain afloat?

Revenue have expertise, in checking & balancing such business.

The overriding policy of this rather single minded pride of developers and very conservative Irish Government is to support the wealthy, and demean labor protection and reduce standards for the old.

This is the real reason Longford people should see the reason for the shortage of Gardai, for what it is.

It’s all because of Government choosing to do something which we cannot afford. Not until we look after our own.