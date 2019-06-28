Streete to pull out all the stops for annual Parish Park Vintage Day

This year’s Streete Parish Park Annual Vintage Day takes place on Sunday, June 30, when the committee will endeavour as always, to have something to suit all age groups.

As many remember, last year we brought our day forward to June so we would not clash with other events in our district, which seems to have pleased many.

This year we remain in June and hope for good weather on Sunday 30th.

It’s a great family day out, suitable for all the family, young and old.

Brian Nerney PRO told of how the Dog Show is always a major attraction and judging will commence at 3pm with entries for each class €3.

As before organisers will present beautiful trophies to the winners all sponsored and donated by Oliver Kelleher, Proprietor of OK Trophies, Castlebar.

This year’s big attraction is music by Johnny Brady and Carmel McLoughlin on our outdoor stage.

Mouse racing will be run by Chairman, and Vice Chairman, Declan Carthy and James Parker, as in previous years.

A raffle to take place at approximately 4pm will be run and organised by PRO Brian Nerney.

Tickets are on sale at a special hut at a side door to the food hall and are available from Brian costing €2 each or a book of tickets for €5.

First prize comprises a TV set, 2nd €200, 3rd €150 and 4th is a hamper.

The venue's Food Hall will provide a selection of hot food etc. prepared and arranged by expert staff from Feericks Hotel.

Stalls, Auto jumble etc.

If you have a Vintage Car or Tractor you will be welcome to come along and display. Any queries for stalls etc, please contact John Parker at 086 8301347.

The Streete Parish Park Vintage Day takes place this Sunday, June 30. Admission is €10 for adults.

Exhibitors and children under 16 go free.