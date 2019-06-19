Garda armed support deployed in Longford to tackle upsurge in violent incidents

Garda armed support has been deployed in Longford to tackle an upsurge in violent incidents.

The GRA (Garda Representative Association) believe the move was necessary to provide appropriate protection for its members’ safety.



The move comes following the escalation of a feud involving local families and reports of forty-three incidents of violence, criminal damage and arson in the last ten weeks in county Longford.

The GRA is also calling for more resources to ensure gardai can proactively monitor the situation safely and to prevent any resurgence of the many violent incidents.

