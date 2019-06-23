Longford to welcome Dublin Welsh male choir

For one night only, Saturday June 29, The Dublin Welsh Male Voice Choir will be performing in St John’s Church, Battery Road, Longford.

The Dublin Welsh Male Voice Choir first formed in 1966 and has since become well established and widely recognised in Ireland and beyond for its unique style and repertoire.

They have appeared on television both in the UK & Ireland right through the 1970s to the current date. Some of the more memorable occasions in Ireland have been; The Late Late show on RTE with folk singer Rita McNeill, The Live Mike Murphy Show with Dermot Morgan and more recently, Nationwide, Seoige Live, Tonight with Vincent Browne and The Claire Byrne Show.

They have also performed several times for the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin both at garden parties and, in 2017, as the sole after-dinner entertainment for the visit of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Dublin Welsh Male Voice Choir will be joined on the night by some local artists with immense talent.

All proceeds from ticket sales as part of this charity fundraiser will go to Longford Hospice Homecare and St Johns Parish Development.

Longford Hospice Homecare provide appropriate physical, emotional and spiritual support to palliative care patients and their families enabling them to manage life-limiting illness and bereavement with fortitude and dignity.

The emphasis is on the provision of homecare and the service relies totally on funding and donations.

Tickets to the concert are selling fast and it promises to be a delightful evening of harmonious choral entertainment.

Tickets cost €20 and can be purchased from Denniston’s Music Store or Halls Autospares. See Posters for further details.