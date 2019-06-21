Longford girls among 300 to celebrate Ladybirds' 30th year

Longford girls were among 300 girls to celebrate Ladybirds’ 30th birthday at Dublin Zoo on Saturday June 15 last.

The girls from Ardagh Ladybirds, Longford, joined Ladybirds from Dublin, Galway, Mayo, Louth, Cavan, Offaly and Carlow for the massive birthday bash.

A further 300 Ladybirds from Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford travelled to Fota Wildlife Park for a simultaneous celebration.

Ladybirds, who meet each week in their local community to take part in activities, games, songs and crafts, loved the opportunity to meet up with Ladybirds from other counties to celebrate their milestone birthday.

“All the girls had a fabulous day with music, dancing and a big cake at each event,” said Monica McDonnell, Chair of Irish Girl Guides (IGG) Ladybird Branch and Leader of Cú Chulainn Ladybirds, Drogheda.

“There was a brilliant atmosphere and everyone had a great time. The girls at Dublin Zoo were especially thrilled to be joined by award-winning space communicator Niamh Walsh who told them that the Ladybird motto of caring and sharing was a vital part to an astronaut’s training.”

Irish Girl Guides welcomes new members from age 5+ and volunteer Leaders from age 18+. No previous experience of Guiding is necessary. See www.irishgirlguides.ie for more information or tel: 01 6683898.