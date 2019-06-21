North Longford Girl Guides in fundraiser

A great family fun day out is in the offing this Sunday (June 23) as the North Longford Girl Guides prepare to host a Scarecrow Trail with a difference.

Characters from Harry Potter and JK Rowling's Fantastic Beasts are set to take centre stage in what is being billed as an event not to be missed.

Trail sheets will be available from Drumlish Community Centre from 1 pm and will be €2 each.

Trail goodie bags priced at €5 will also be available comprising of trail sheet and goodies.

A car boot sale is also planned from 10am to 3pm. To register email northlongfordguides@gmail.com