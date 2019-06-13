National Holiday home auction to be held on July 18

IAM Sold Property Auctions will hold their annual nationwide Holiday Home Auction on July 18 in The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin.

The event will be added to their current auction events; The Leinster, Munster & Connacht Property Auctions and will offer holiday home properties from across Ireland.

The auction team are now inviting anyone looking to purchase or sell a holiday home in Ireland to contact them. The auction will offer a mix of houses and apartments in coastal area’s, rural cottages, and more high end properties in scenic locations.

Company Director Patrick Folan noted, “The Holiday Home Property Auction will offer buyers the opportunity to view and purchase a wide range of holiday homes throughout the country. There will be a particular focus on coastal areas and also properties that include small parcels of adjoining land.

“Anyone looking to buy or sell a holiday home property this summer should make contact with us and we will advise from there. There is no cost for the homeowner to enter a property into the auction and each property will receive excellent exposure across Ireland, in both local and national press adverts and outside Ireland, through our online and newspaper campaigns.

“We already have a large volume of buyers coming into the market looking for their perfect get-away or indeed retirement home and the Holiday Home Auction has proven very successful in recent years,” he added.

The holiday home event will be held as part of the company’s Leinster Property Auction on July 18. The auction team are confident that this event will attract buyers from Ireland, the UK and further afield.

There will be additional advertising aimed at the UK market via property websites including www.rightmove.co.uk and the team will also be running special feature adverts across the UK and Ireland. These adverts will aim to attract UK & international buyers coming into Ireland over the summer months.

The Holiday Home Auction has been a huge success for IAM Sold Property Auctions over the past few years, with a large turnout of buyers and the team are confident that the trend with continue this year.

In addition to the Dublin auction on July 18, the company have other auctions taking place in The Menlo Park Hotel, Galway on July 4 and in The Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork on July 11, where suitable properties can also be put forward to.

If you are interested in purchasing or selling a holiday home in Ireland please contact IAM Sold Property Auctions on 01 687 5040. You can also visit the website www.iam-sold.ie.