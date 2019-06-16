Longford ‘gears’ up for Old School New School Motor show

Longford motorists are gearing up for yet another installment of the increasingly popular Old School New School Motor show.

The launch of this year’s show took place at St Mel’s College, Longford town, at 7pm on Saturday, June 8.

Last year there were almost 300 cars of all makes and models at the show, which was organised to raise funds for charity.

In 2018, the team behind the Old School New School Motor show (OSNS) raised €8,000 for two very worthy local charities, St Christopher's Services and the Help Andrew O'Malley Fund.

This year, the recipient is Cian Neary, a 15-year-old Killashee native who is currently undergoing treatment for Lymphoma after being first diagnosed in September 2018. Cian is currently receiving treatment at Our Lady’s Hospital Crumlin with the view of having a bone marrow transplant.

Cian requires full-time care and spends a lot of time in hospital. All funds raised as part of Old School New school, will help pay for Cian’s ongoing expenses.

“We thank all sponsors for their generosity,” said Organiser Fiona Woods.

For motoring enthusiasts, there is plenty to look forward to at this year’s event.

Fiona Woods told the Leader, “This year we have restored an Audi to show condition.

“Everyone is welcome to come along to see the transformation and also buy tickets for the raffle, where the main prize is the Audi.

“There will be refreshments for all too,” she concluded.