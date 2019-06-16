Fantastic turnout for Moydow CFR info night

There was a huge turnout for the Moydow, Ardagh, Kenagh Community Cardiac First responders public information night, which took place in the Vintage Bar, Moydow, on May 31.

“It was a very informative evening with John White from CFR Ireland, who gave information and a presentation on the night.” Michelle Kelly told the Leader.

“We also had talks from Ann Kelly, Moydow, and Declan Farrell, Stonepark. They talked about family members that experienced heart attacks and cardiac arrests and about how valuable and important it is to have first responders in the community.”

Also in attendance were representatives from local Gardaí and the National ambulance service.

Michelle said, “A special word of thanks to community garda Emma Kiernan, local paramedic Martin Mulvey, Cllr Colm Murray and Angela Killion of the Longford volunteer centre for attending on the night.

“Thank you also to Billy and April for the use of their premises,” she added.

Michelle Kelly, chairperson and CFR instructor of the group, wished all members the best of luck in their journey going forward. The group will be holding their Community First Responders meeting on Wednesday, June 12, at the Vintage Bar, Moydow, from 8pm.

All members are urged to attend, with new members also welcome.

Contact Michelle on 085-7042463 for more info.