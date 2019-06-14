Community Games 50th Anniversary Mass set for Longford's St Mel's Cathedral

Longford Community Games 50th Anniversary celebration mass will take place on Sunday, June 23 at 1pm in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford.

This mass will also remember all Community Games volunteers who are now deceased. Following Mass there will be a short concert featuring current and previous Community Games participants.

Longford Community Games secretary Shirley Maloney said, “We invite all community games participants, parents and volunteers past and present to join us for this special mass and concert.”

All areas please check that winners qualified from the County Track and Field finals are available/attending the National Festival Finals August 16 -18.

If your area participant or relay team are unavailable it can be offered to 2nd placed participants - please notify secretary by June 20.