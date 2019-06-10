Garda appeal over missing schoolgirl (10) last seen by family when she left for school this morning

Gardaí are appealing to the public of assistance in tracing 10-year-old Maria Thorgaard Sonne who was reported missing today.

Maria was last seen by her family when she left her home for school in Dublin 8 at approximately 9am this morning.

She was reported missing by family members to Gardaí this evening.

Maria is described as approximately 4ft 11 in height, of slim build with long dark hair and green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a grey school jumper with a red stripe around the neck, grey school skirt, grey socks and pink runners, a black coat and carrying backpack with a floral pattern.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01-6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.