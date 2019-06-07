Crime Prevention meeting held in Abbeyshrule

On Monday, May 27, 2019, a public meeting to raise awareness on crime prevention, farm safety, mental health and services for older persons was held in the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule.

Presentations were given by community policing, Irish Rural Link Health & Safety Authority for Farm Safety, Pieta House, ALONE and the Crime Prevention Officer.

Superintendent Jim Delaney also addressed the audience on the importance of crime prevention practices and public safety.

Additional information stands included Ballymahon Convent Day Care Centre, Longford Volunteer Centre and the Kenagh/Moydow Cardiac First Responders.

The meeting, which proved very succesfu, provided extremely informative and invaluable sources of information for all those that attended.

Pictured above: Vincent Nally (Irish Rural Link Health & Safety Authority for Farm Saffety), Sgt Lionel Mullally, Angela Killian (Longford Volunteer Centre), Gerard Tiernan (Pieta House), Supt Jim Delaney, Gda Emma Kiernan, Joan Madigan, Teresa Gillmurray, Breda Greaves (Ballymahon Convent Daycare Centre), Inspector Blaithín Moran and Gda Claire Hardman at the public meeting last week