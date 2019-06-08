Longford family raise over €5,000 for the Mater Foundation

The Connell family from Drumlish/Ballinamuck, embarked on a fundraising initiative from May 1, with the aim of walking 2.4m steps collectively for the Mater Foundation.

Eight members of the family took part, including Natalie who participated from New York. The family were doing it all in honour of their Granny Maureen, who passed away suddenly in recent times.

The fundraiser saw each family member walking in excess of 10,000 steps each, every single day for the month of May. This equates to just over 2.4million steps in total, a task they completed without any trouble.

To date, the family have collected just over €5,400, though they are taking further donations via their gofundmepage. As mentioned, all funds go the Mater foundation.

David Burns, Community fundraiser the Mater Foundation, congratulated the family on their efforts.

He said, “A huge congratulations to the Connell family for walking an amazing 2.4 million steps over the last month.

“That's 1,920km or just about the distance from Longford to Prague! What an incredible achievement and what a wonderful way to remember a loved one.”

David says he is looking forward to meeting the family in person.

“I look forward to meeting the entire family at a cheque presentation in the near future and thanking every one of them individually.

“But I would also like to thank each and every supporter who made a donation to this page. It was totally unexpected to receive such a large gift from this fundraiser and it would never have happened without your kindness and generosity.

“Thank you all so, so, so much again and congratulations to the Connell family on a truly incredible achievement.” he concluded.