Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: The ‘Green Wave’ should bring the biggest polluters to shore

In light of the “Green Wave” experienced around the country in the recent elections, I wonder what the future holds?

Of course we all want our environment to be the best we can make it, but at what cost and who will carry that cost?

In a country which equates to third world status in many aspects, a country that cannot support a health system to care for the most vulnerable human beings, and a housing system that cannot cope with demand, is a carbon tax going to be the easy option, putting added pressure on an already stretched worker.

What will be done about the major polluters?

Will they be ignored in a race to be the new advocates of the dangers of climate change; or will governments tackle the corporate polluters before turning immediately to the taxpayer?

Will the government make it mandatory that all houses will be as close to passive, and heated by renewable energies - whatever that means. I do wish someone would explain what the alternatives are.

The big changes have to come from the top. Are public transport vehicles going to go electric, or at least hybrid?

The small things that we can all do - recycling - like some of us already do, and we all did in the old days but back then it was called necessity, to use and re-use.

I am old enough to remember the large bag of flour, made of cloth, which was washed and re-used as a pillow cover in our house.

The sugar bags were opened out and used for children drawing & coloring. Old jam jars were re-used in jam making, and also containers for old nuts and bolts generally.

We have now come full circle, and are encouraged to do the same all over again!

For some of us golden oldies (yes we are) it will come easy, but for the younger generation - who seem to think they are inventing re-cycling - it will take a bigger effort.

I do hope that they will not be the generation to be overtaxed in order to meet EU targets. For years the government have “bought” their way out of doing something about climate change although it baffles me as to how on earth anyone can attempt to “buy” their responsibilities with any noticeable effect in the real climate.

What really happened is the government were fined, for lack of movement on climate change. They seemed perfectly happy to payable ginormous amounts of money, rather than face up to the problem.

Fines, or taxes alone, cannot change the effects of climate change.

The big scale polluters should be made alter their approach.