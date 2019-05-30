Longford Writers Group night of local literature

Literary Longford was in full swing last week when Longford Writers Group got together to offer an evening of poetry readings, story-telling an music for members of the public who flocked to Longford Library for the event last Wednesday evening.

As May was Literary month in Longford, members of the group looked at works by famous Longford writers and then wrote some of their own material inspired by what they had read.

Music on the evening was provided by local band Primary Colours.

As an added bonus there was a special guest appearance by Australian performance poet, Tracey O'Callaghan.

Tracey is a relation of Padraic Colum and was visiting Longford as part of the Padraic Colum Gathering, which took place last weekend.

This was a very diverse event with much entertainment provided for those who came along.

Literary Longford comes to a close this weekend. Final events for the month include a talk in the Backstage Theatre by John Connell and Michael Harding, and the Goldsmith International Literary Festival taking place this weekend and bringing us into the month of June.