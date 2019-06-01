North Longford donors praised by Irish Blood Transfusion Service

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) held its annual Gold Drop and Porcelain Pelican Awards Ceremony for the North-East, Midlands region on Friday, May 10.

The event took place in the Headfort Arms Hotel in Kells, Co Meath, with one hundred and twenty six 50 time Donors receiving their Gold Drop and seven 100 time Donors receiving their Porcelain Pelicans at the ceremony.

Donors and their guests attended from counties Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth, Westmeath, Longford, and North County Dublin.

Finbar Gethins, Area Manager – Ardee Centre was MC for the ceremony and welcomed everyone and congratulated all the Donors on their wonderful achievements.

Andy Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of the IBTS then performed the opening address and thanked the Donors for their commitment on behalf of all the patients who are extremely grateful to all blood donors.

He commented on the great atmosphere in the room due to all donors being part of a special community and told them that they should be justly proud of their achievements.

He then presented each of the 50 Time Donors with their Gold Drop awards and the Porcelain Pelicans to the 100 Time Donors.

Among the Longford people commended were Raymond Farley of Aughnacliffe, Karl Bleakley of Aughnacliffe, Thomas McGivney from Granard and Thomas Mimnagh of Moyne, all of whom donated 50 times.

Aughnacliffe's Joe Mulligan was also commended, receiving an award for being a 100-time donor.

Mr Paul McKinney, Director Operations of the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) thanked all the donors on their fantastic accomplishment of donating 50 and 100 times.

He also thanked the Local Voluntary Organisers, the Red Cross, the Order of Malta, Na Cailíní in Ballybay, Civil Defence, ICA, Scouts, G.A.A. and the many individuals who organise, promote and assist the work of the IBTS in the community.