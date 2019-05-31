Info night aims to strengthen Longford Community First Responders group

Plans are well underway in the Keenagh, Ardagh and Moydow to further promote the recently established community first responders (CFR) group.

Chairperson of the group Michelle Kelly told the Leader that an accident in the area 12-months ago and a lack of first responders in the area, kicked the team into gear to start planning and set the group.

The group is comprised of people from within the local areas who are all trained to help people in the locality should they suffer from chest pain, heart attacks, a stroke, choking or a cardiac arrest.

Michelle Kelly told the Leader, “We have members fully trained in CPR and in the correct use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and first aid.

“We will continue to train more members and we also have a portable AED and various other equipment if someone in each of the communities of Moydow, Kenagh or Ardagh, suffers from a heart attack,”

The service will work alongside the National Ambulance service, playing a vital role in keeping people alive until paramedics arrive on scene with advanced life support. Once an emergency call comes into the National Ambulance Service with chest pains or a suspected cardiac episode in the area, the message will be relayed to CFR members on call.

“We would then hopefully arrive within 5 to 6 minutes with our defibrillator and treat the patient until the ambulance arrives and paramedics take over.” Michelle Kelly, one of the group’s founders explained.

To promote the work they do and to try and encourage more people from within the locality to become involved with this life-saving initiative, the group are hosting an information night this coming Friday, May 31.

The event will take place in the Vintage Bar in Moydow, kicking off at 8pm. Present at the event will be representatives from CFR Ireland and the National Ambulance service, to explain the work they do and how both services work in lieu.

Further information can be obtained by contacting Michelle on 085-7042463 or at shellkelly2012@gmail.com